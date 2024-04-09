Dedicated Leamington mum and her family enjoy free pizza after winning 'Mum In A Million’ campaign

Geanina and Jose Ribeiro, owners of We Love Pizza welcoming the Bannister family for their special dinner. Photo supplied

Ahead of Mother’s Day, The Courier and Weekly News teamed up with We Love Pizza in Leamington to reward the area’s most deserving mum.The winner of the ‘Mum In A Million’ campaign was treated to a meal for four at the pizzeria.

For the last 21 years Lisa Bannister has been a full-time carer for her daughter who has multiple health conditions.

Lisa’s life was to change forever when, as a result of her suffering Pre-eclampsia Bethany was born eight weeks prematurely at Warwick Hospital, weighing just 3lbs.

Bethany was cared for in the Special Care Baby Unit for six weeks before they were allowed to finally take her home.

It marked the beginning of a long road ahead for the Leamington family, as they learned to deal with Bethany’s life-long conditions, including epilepsy, Progressive Kidney Disease and autism and severe learning needs.

She also has to wear a back brace and leg splints for her scoliosis, a condition which affects the spine.

Lisa has dedicated her life to caring for her daughter, who is unable to be left alone and needs around-the-clock observation and support.

Lisa said: “She’s got two rare syndromes (Progressive Kidney Disease and epilepsy) and we were told by Great Ormond Street that she would age quicker than the average person. They’ve warned us anything can happen with epilepsy.

"Medication keeps the epilepsy under some level of control but still has seizures on average weekly. She has to have someone with her all the time.

“She had a seizure once when she was younger where she stopped breathing.

"Thankfully we were already in the hospital and they were able to bring her back.

“She calls me a lot in the night because her catheter gets uncomfortable and affects her sleep. And she sometimes has seizures when she’s asleep.

"We have a monitor in our room to keep an eye on her and an emergency drug that we administer for her seizures when needed.”

She added: “With her autism, she can have major meltdowns over the slightest thing.

"The best way to calm her down is to make sure she’s safe and then walk out of the room, but so you can still see her, and let her calm down on her own because the more you try and calm her down, the worse it gets.

"You have to be careful because she could have a seizure.

“It’s really hard. It’s not just caring for Bethany, it’s what comes with it, fighting for simple things like respite and for what she needed for her education.

“Everything’s a fight. And making all the decisions about what’s best for her.”

Lisa was nominated by husband David and the family enjoyed a meal at We Love Pizza in Leamington on Sunday, courtesy of owners Jose and Geanina Ribeiro.

Reacting to the prize, Lisa said: “It was a complete surprise. I do it all because I’m her mum and absolutely adore her and wouldn’t be without her.

"What has got me through a lot of difficult times is remembering there’s always someone worse off than you.”

Jose added: “Mums are the real heroes we have and sometimes we forget due to the pressures from life.