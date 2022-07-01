Dedicated NHS staff member who worked at Warwick Hospital for most of his career retires after 48 years of service

A dedicated NHS worker is set to retire after 48 years of service – of which 34 were at Warwick Hospital.

Decontamination technician Ahmed Filali Naji, better known as ‘Naji’, started working for the NHS as a Ward Orderly at the former King Edward VII Memorial Hospital in Hatton in 1974.

This site closed in 1988 and Naji moved to work at Warwick Hospital, joining the Hospital Sterilisation and Decontamination Unit (HSDU).

He said: “I developed lots of experience regarding surgical instruments.

"The skills and knowledge I developed throughout the years was passed on to help my colleagues for the past 20 years.

"I have seen many changes and reorganisation in the HSDU, which has helped to increase the productivity and quality of services we provide not only for South Warwickshire Foundation Trust but for clinics as far away as Birmingham.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the HDSU became short staffed and Naji says “he felt morally compelled” to temporarily postpone his planned retirement to help the team with the high demand.

Naji said: “I am very proud to work for the NHS and South Warwickshire Foundation Trust (SWFT), it is a great organisation and I have felt huge job satisfaction.

"I have made many friends throughout the years which I will value forever.

"I feel valued and part of the family here at SWFT and I will miss all the wonderful people I have worked with throughout the years.

"I have had so many good memories and hope to stay in touch with many friends.”

Glen Burley, chief executive of SWFT, congratulated Naji on his retirement.

Mr Burley said: “Warwick Hospital has been so lucky to have such a dedicated member of the team.

“After an incredible 48 years of service, 34 of which have been at Warwick, I think it’s time for a well-deserved rest.