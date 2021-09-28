Defibrillator donated to Harbury scout group to 'help keep villagers safe'

Harbury scouts have been given a potentially life-saving piece of equipment by the developer who has recently completed a new housing estate near the village.

Taylor Wimpey Midlands donated the public access defibrillator (PAD) to the 1st Harbury Scouts Group in a joint initiative with the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

All Taylor Wimpey developments in the UK have a PAD on site including the new Meadowsweet Farm development in Harbury Lane and the house builder has now had one installed at the scout hut at the rear of the Wight School building in the village.

Taylor Wimpey Midlands donated the public access defibrillator (PAD) to the 1st Harbury Scouts Group in a joint initiative with the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

Paul Quinney, the group scout leader for the 1st Harbury Scouts, said:: “I’d like to thank Taylor Wimpey for this generous donation of life-saving equipment which will be accessible to the whole community in case of emergency situations.

"The first minutes are vital in these cases and, by having this important piece of equipment, we can keep everyone safe."

Ben Walker, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey Midlands, added: “We’re proud to still be working in partnership with the BHF to continue ensuring that more defibrillators are available to people who might need them.