Delays expected as emergency services attend scene of motorway accident near Rugby
Motorists urged to find alternative route
Emergency services are currently in attendance on the M6 junction 1, following a collision near Rugby.
Traffic is being held on the M6 northbound between M1/A14 Catthorpe Interchange and J1.
Delays are expected - motorists are asked to take an alternative route where possible