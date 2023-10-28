Register
Delays expected as emergency services attend scene of motorway accident near Rugby

Motorists urged to find alternative route
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 28th Oct 2023, 15:09 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2023, 15:10 BST
Emergency services are currently in attendance on the M6 junction 1, following a collision near Rugby.

Traffic is being held on the M6 northbound between M1/A14 Catthorpe Interchange and J1.

Delays are expected - motorists are asked to take an alternative route where possible

Related topics:RugbyTraffic