Delegates from around the world visit Warwick college for advice on developing technical education programmes

Decision-makers from across the globe visited a college in Warwick to learn how it works in partnership with employers to develop education programmes.

Decision makers from across the globe visited Warwick Trident College to discover more about how the college works in partnership with employers to develop technical and vocational education programmes. Photo supplied

More than 50 people visited Warwick Trident College, which is part of college group WCG, as part of a conference organised by The British Council.

The three day event was titled ‘Technical and vocational education and training (TVET) for a sustainable economy’.

Advertisement

Decision makers from across the globe visited Warwick Trident College to discover more about how the college works in partnership with employers to develop technical and vocational education programmes. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Guests visited from countries including; Botswana, Mauritius, Morocco, Mozambique, Nepal, Pakistan, South Africa, Sudan and Tanzania.

The delegation included government ministers and officials, training providers, employers, Further Education leaders and other key stakeholders.

Advertisement

The visit provided opportunities to hear from the College, which also received The Queen’s Anniversary Prize for Higher and Further Education in 2021 .

Visitors were also given a tour of the site – which included the recently opened Electric Vehicle Training Facility.

Advertisement

Decision makers from across the globe visited Warwick Trident College to discover more about how the college works in partnership with employers to develop technical and vocational education programmes. Photo supplied

Chris Cooper, Global Lead for TVET, British Council, said: “Delegates found their visit to Warwick Trident College invaluable as they were able to see and experience first-hand how a UK college positions itself within its community of employers and students.”

Advertisement

Louise Bennett, president of WCG, said: “It was a really good afternoon of insightful conversations and the delegates were all very engaged and interested in hearing about the work that the college group does with employers to develop effective educational programmes.

“I spoke about the importance of engagement with the private sector and how it’s vital to work with businesses to forecast the vocational skills that are required.

Advertisement

“We also spoke a lot about internationalisation and highlighted how our region already trades with many of their countries, and that as a region we place importance on understanding international skill needs too.”

Angela Joyce, CEO of WCG, added: “We are very proud of the partnerships we have with businesses in our region, from SMES to major employers such as JLR, Babcock, Royal Mail and many more.

Advertisement

“Technical education is one of the key pillars of a successful developing economy and we hope the delegates took away some insight which will have a positive impact on their country’s developments in technical and vocational education training.