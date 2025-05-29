Demolition of former Warwick District Council HQ in Leamington has started

Demoltion work has started at Riverside House in Leamington. Credit: Mike S.

Work has started to replace Warwick District Council’s former Riverside House headquarters in Leamington with more than 70 new houses.

The council (WDC) tranfsferred ownership of the site in Milverton Hill to developer Homes England on April 1.

Homes England will now set about clearing the site to make way for the new housing estate, which will incliude up to 74 new homes.

The project is taking place in conjunction with Homes England’s planned development of Elizabeth Park - an enlarged public space along the riverside.

In 2023, Leamington MP Matt Western raised concerns about the sale of Riverside House and development project stating that “the estate should be 100 per cent council-owned to help tackle the district’s housing emergency”.

But WDC's Leader Councillor Ian Davison said he was delighted Homes England “is committed to building 40 per cent affordable housing on the site” and any delays to the sale “would seriously risk the whole process and be a massive waste of tax payers' money”.