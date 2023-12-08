Deputy Mayor launches show homes at major Nuneaton development
He was joined by another special guest – Father Christmas and his entourage of helpers greeted visitors with gifts at the development, which is located north of Gipsy Lane.
Sales Manager for Ashberry Homes, Teresa Bronson-Blackham, organised the launch celebrations.
Teresa said: “The launch of our showhomes was extra special because being so near to Christmas, we were able to make it a wonderfully festive occasion.
“There was a family feel to the event and my own family became Santa’s elves and helpers to help the day run smoothly.
“The grown-ups also enjoyed the event as they toured the showhomes and found out more about what the development has to offer.”
Ashberry Homes is building 78 new homes in phase one of Yew Tree Meadows. The homebuilder is part of the Bellway group and Bellway will build another 75 homes in phase one of its neighbouring Yew Tree Park development.
The Bellway and Ashberry Homes schemes are part of a wider new neighbourhood that is set to deliver 575 properties on a 69-acre site between the Coventry Canal and Wem Brook.
The wider project is set to generate more than £7 million of funding for local services and infrastructure through the planning agreement for the scheme. This includes more than £2 million for education, £1.9 million for highways, and a £1.3 million sports contribution. Other funding includes more than £450,000 towards healthcare, £400,000 for cycleways and a £450,000 bus stop contribution.
The showhomes opened at the event at Yew Tree Meadows are in Ashberry Homes’ Aston and Tuscany house styles, which are both four-bedroom detached houses.
Teresa added: “Yew Tree Meadows is in a great location with good transport links, which makes it very appealing. The scheme will make a big difference to the area by providing homes and delivering massive investment in local services.”
The first homes have now gone on sale at Yew Tree Meadows and include a selection of two, three and four-bedroom housespriced from £270,000.
For more information, visit https://www.ashberryhomes.co.uk/new-homes/west-midlands/yew-tree-meadows or call the sales team on 024 7728 1235.