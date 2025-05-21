Descendants of RAF heroes meet in Leamington as part of research for thrilling book

A historian whose great grandfather was the only survivor when the bomber he was flying was shot down in the Second World War has met the Leamington woman who is the daughter of one of the airmen who died in the crash.

Next month Adam Hart, 25, will publish Operation Pimento: My Great Grandfather’s Great Escape.

The book tells the true story of RAF pilot Frank Griffiths – Adam’s great grandfather.

Eighty two years ago, Frank flew a Halifax bomber, which had taken off from the top secret Special Operations Executive (SOE) airbase in rural Bedfordshire.

Adam Hart and Helen with Adam's great grandfather Frank Griffiths (pictured top right) and Helen's father Flight Officer Sydney John Congdon (bottom right). Credit: Adam Hart.

Its mission was to drop supplies to the French Resistance near Annecy.

But the aircraft was brought down by enemy fire and crashed into a village killing six crew and five civilians.

Frank was the only survivor.

One of the men killed onboard was Flight Officer Sydney John Congdon, navigator.

Remarkably, he was flying his 59th mission, just one short of a second full tour, which gave his chances of survival a rate of 50 per cent.

He left behind a pregnant widow, who was just 19.

Last summer, Adam tracked down and met their child, Helen, who is now 82 and live near Leamington.

Adam said it was “an incredibly moving meeting”.

He said: “Easily one of the best parts of researching my great grandfather and retracing his wartime escape has been meeting Helen.

"It has been a pleasure to get to know her and to visit the airfield our predecessors took off from in 1943.

"I’m sure I speak for both of us when I say I feel part of something much bigger and more significant when we’re paying tribute to Frank and John’s incredible sacrifice.”

Operation Pimento: My Great Grandfather’s Great Escape is described as “a moving, thrilling account of one man's extraordinary escape from the Nazis”.

Though seriously injured in the crash, Frank felt it was his duty to get back to England to continue the fight against the Nazis.

He embarked on a perilous, 1,200-mile, 108-day escape across Europe, via the attic of a brothel, a Frenchwoman's chimney and a Spanish prison cell.

The book will be available in hardcover and Kindle format from Amazon from June 5.

To pre-prder a copy visit: https://tinyurl.com/bdftunur