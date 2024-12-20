Designer and landscape architect appointed for country park on outskirts of Leamington

The site where the new Tachbrook Country Park will be located. Picture supplied by Warwick District Council.

A significant step in the creation of a new country park on the outskirts of Leamington has been made with the appointment of an award-winning landscape design and planning consultant.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At a crucial stage of the development process for Tachbrook Country Park, Plincke Landscape Ltd will work alongside Warwick District Council’s project team to prepare detailed plans to meet the planning and environmental credentials needed for, what the authority has described as, “a high-quality, sustainable green space for the community”.

Colin Burden, managing director of Plincke Ltd said: “Plincke are delighted to have been selected to take this project forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The country park is an incredible opportunity to create nearly 50 hectares of new public green space with a range of facilities including play areas, community allotments, and attractive walking and cycling routes.

"Plincke has a long tradition of successful park projects within the district, and we are now looking forward to working with the Council and the many stakeholders involved over the coming months.

"Our focus will be ensuring that the design is rooted in its location and meets the needs of the growing community for access to safe, clean, and green outdoor open space”.

It is anticipated that the remaining land that will make up the first phase of the country park, will be transferred to Warwick District Council ownership in early 2025 with work on site expected to begin later in the year.

For the latest information and news on the Tachbrook Country Park visit the website https://www.warwickdc.gov.uk/info/20821/tachbrook_country_park