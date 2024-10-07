Designers and makers to showcase their passion at Made in Leamington 2024
A collective of established and new designer / makers will come together to demonstrate their passion for true craft in Leamington this coming weekend.
Made in Leamington (MIL) is an annual event which will take place at The Royal Pump Rooms on Saturday and Sunday October 12 and 13 from 11am to 5pm.
MIL showcases work from the town’s creative community across a range of disciplines including jewellery, ceramics, textiles, glass and interior
accessories.
For more information about the event find Made in Leamington on Facebook.