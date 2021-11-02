Details of Leamington's Christmas lights switch-on event this weekend - with large market and entertainment

Leamington's Christmas lights will be switched-on in the town centre on Sunday (November 7).

The event is being held as part of the town's celebrations of Diwali and the start of the countdown to Christmas and will include a yuletide market with 60 stalls, street food vendors a children's fair and a programme of live music and entertainment.

The switch-on event starts from 1pm with the lights being switched on at 5.15pm.

The Leamington town centre festive lights will be switched on at an event on Sunday (November 7).

Dance company Thirak will be entertaining visitors on the stage by performing Bollywood and Indian folk-dance routines on behalf of the Shri Krishna Temple in Leamington in celebration of Diwali.

Cast members from the Royal Spa Centre’s panto Aladdin will be up on stage just before Santa switches the lights on, with entertainment from Enchanted Tea Rooms closing the event.

The Rotary Tree of Light will once again be illuminated outside the town hall, with each light dedicated to the memory of a family member or friend, allowing them to be remembered at Christmas.

Car parking will be free all day in all of Warwick District Council’s off-street car parks and at the Royal Priors shopping centre.

The Leamington town centre festive lights will be switched on at an event on Sunday (November 7).

Cllr John Cooke, cabinet member for place and economy, said: “It’s wonderful to once again be able to welcome people back to our town centres to start celebrating the many festivals and holidays that take place at this time of year.

“These events demonstrate the sense of community that’s prevalent in Warwick district, as we come together to share in each other’s cultures and celebrations.

“They are also a real boost to our town centre businesses, so make sure that when you’re in the town you visit the many independent shops and buy local this Christmas to support your local high street.”

Cllr Susan Rasmussen, the mayor of Leamington, added: "I'm so pleased that this year we are able to join together in person and have a real Leamington celebration to mark the start of the festive season."

The Leamington town centre festive lights will be switched on at an event on Sunday (November 7).

Warwick District Council is advising anyone attending to take lateral flow test before they went and to not attend if you have any symptoms of Covid-19.