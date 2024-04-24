Developers appeal against planning refusal to build student flats and gym in Leamington

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A developer has launched an appeal against a refusal for its application to build more than 80 student flats near Leamington Station.

Investry Ltd’s plans for the development near Leamington Station, which would more than 80 flats, last went before Warwick District Council’s planning committee in December 2023.

The site, on the corner of Lower Avenue and High Street, currently houses a car wash business alongside a single-storey warehouse and nestles between a railway viaduct and Kelsey’s nightclub and a car sales forecourt.

An artist's impression of the new flats.

London-based Investry had a scheme for redeveloping the site turned down in 2020 due to concerns over the scale and design, heritage impacts, residential amenity and unresolved environmental and highways concerns together with objections from Network Rail.

Those plans were for ground floor retail, restaurant, offices and gym and purpose-built student accommodation on the upper floors across two separate five-storey buildings.

In August 2021 the plan was to demolish the commercial unit and build one five-storey building comprising 87 purpose-built student flats and a gym together with limited parking and landscaping.

Those living in the flats would have access from Lower Avenue and there would be a separate gym access from High Street.

To find out more about the history of the plans visit https://shorturl.at/qEHM1

To make comments on the plans, or modify/withdraw your previous representations visit https://acp.planninginspectorate.gov.uk/ using the reference W/22/1919.