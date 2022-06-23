Did you spot an inflatable flamingo and Forrest Gump running through Kineton? Here’s why!

Sophie Knee-Higgins and her team of runners ran through Kineton dressed as an inflatable flamingo, Forest Gump, Princess Jasmine and Mr Motivator.

It was in fact Sophie Knee-Higgins and her team of runners who were running every road in Kineton in fancy dress, all in the name of charity.

Sophie is doing the London Marathon on October 2 and hopes to raise £2,500 for Pancreatic Cancer UK.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the fancy dress run on Sunday June 19 was her latest fundraising event.

Sophie Knee-Higgins and her team of runners ran through Kineton dressed as an inflatable flamingo, Forest Gump, Princess Jasmine and Mr Motivator.

"It was great fun and we raised lots of smiles (and honks) along the way," she said.

"We ran just over eight miles in total. I was riding an inflatable flamingo and included in the team of six of us were Forrest Gump, Princess Jasmine and Mr Motivator.

"Nine-year-old Lucas also joined us for the first three miles. Princess Jasmine (Natasha) had never run further than three miles and stuck with us for the full eight miles.

"Afterwards my friend Sophie ran a cake sale at the Swan pub in Kineton which raised £65. In total I’ve raised just over £800 so far but still have £1,700 to go if I’m to meet my target so I am trying to raise awareness in as many ways as possible."

Sophie Knee-Higgins and her team of runners ran through Kineton dressed as an inflatable flamingo, Forest Gump, Princess Jasmine and Mr Motivator.

Sophie has also been busy making some button crafts and she had a stall at a craft fayre at The White Swan in Kineton on June 29. These are currently part of a window display at Flower Thyme in Kineton.

Speaking about her reasons for supporting Pancreatic Cancer UK, she added: "When a friend lost their dad recently, this really struck a chord with me.

"He was the same age as my dad and that’s just way too young. It took my cousin too and that’s two too many people, let alone the 9,000 others I don’t know who die from this cancer every year.

"For me personally, being offered this place to run the marathon for Pancreatic Cancer UK will give me a positive focus through the training and fundraising I’ll need to do this summer - a really positive personal challenge and I can’t wait to get started."