Digbeth Dining club to come to two Warwickshire venues as part of 15-date Midlands tour

Award-winning food and drink events company Digbeth Dining Club will visit Warwick Castle and Compton Verney as part of its 15-date tour of the Midlands this summer.

During the tour, which starts on August 10, comes to Compton Verney on Sunday September 8 and finishes at Warwick Castle on Friday September 27, the company will work with a pool of 110 food traders and mobile bars, as well as 40 suppliers and businesses, to deliver premium dining experiences at various landmarks in six counties across the region.

Digbeth Dining Club has already welcomed around 45,000 people to its events which took place in June and July this year.

The Digbeth Dining Club Summer Tour 2024. Picture supplied.

Jack Brabant, director of Digbeth Dining Club, said: “With the rollout of an additional 15 dates for our events across the Midlands in August and September 2024 we hope to not just benefit the traders within our footprint, but increase footfall and spend more generally at each location.

“We know DDC patrons use public transport, visit nearby retail and other hospitality businesses, and generally engage with visitor economies more frequently around our events, even if they are local residents.

“Two key pillars of our business model are to work with independent companies to improve inward investment through partnership working, and improve community cohesion through affordable experiences - so we are delighted to see that our summer tour is having such a positive impact on our brilliant places and people in the Midlands.”

See all of the Digbeth Dining Club Summer Tour '24 dates at https://digbethdiningclub.com