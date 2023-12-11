Dilapidated Leamington pub, dating back to 19th century, expected to be demolished and replaced with community building

Councilors have been advised by planning experts to pass the plans

A former Leamington pub is expected to be demolished to make way for a community and education centre - with a small park.

Planning permission has been sought to redevelop the site of the former Stoneleigh Arms in Clemens Street - and Warwick District Council's planning committee has been advised by planning experts to pass the plans.

Dating back to the 19th century, the Stoneleigh Arms closed during the 1990s and the current building is in a state of disrepair.

The Stoneleigh Arms before (photo by Allan Jennings) and after (Google Street View).

Even though the building has become an eyesore to many residents, its façade with Flemish bond brickwork is admired by many others and council officers said they worked hard to find a way of keeping the character of the building and working with the current structure.

In 2022, a report suggested that the facade and sides could be saved - but two further structural reports conclude that the building is in a much worse condition than previously thought and a full demolition is inevitable.

In a report to councillors, council officers said: "The proposals include the complete demolition of the existing building and its replacement with a new building which would be for a mixed creative use. The proposals also include the refurbishment and further extension of the building which sits to the rear of the Stoneleigh Arms, in Court Street, known as The Old School; this would be for educational as well as community uses.

"Between the two buildings it is proposed to create a new 'pocket park' public realm landscaped area.

"The site is dissected by the Royal Leamington Spa Conservation Area boundary; the Stoneleigh Arms falls within the Conservation Area while the rear of the site including The Old School building falls outside of it."

The plans have received support from 12 residents and Royal Leamington Spa Town Council, who all welcomed the chance to redevelop the building, within the plans for the town's Creative Quarter.

One objection was received, which stated that the proposal "strips away the character of the original buildings" and the pocket park "whilst a benefit, will result in problems in terms of potential antisocial behaviour".