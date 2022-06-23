Dinosaurs are set to march again on Hatton this summer

Dinosaurs are set to return to Hatton Adventure World this summer. Photo supplied

‘Real life’ dinosaurs are set to return to Hatton Adventure World this summer.

Families can see the pre-historic creatures at the site from July 23 to – September 4. They are returning after last year’s popular event.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The primeval beasts will be brought back to life using state-of-the-art animatronics, puppetry and SFX. The event will feature Europe’s largest walking dinosaurs including the Tyrannosaurus Rex, Brontosaurus and Velociraptors.

Dinosaurs are set to return to Hatton Adventure World this summer. Photo supplied

Visitors will be able to get up close and personal with the dinosaurs as well as learning how to tame them with the ‘Dino Rangers’ interactive, hilarious, and educational shows, plus other dinosaur activities.

Johnnie Arkwright, owner of Hatton Country World, said: “We launched ‘Dinosaurs Alive’ last summer, which was incredibly popular with children of all ages.

"This summer ‘Dinosaurs Alive’ will be even bigger and better than before with more dinosaurs and state-of-the-art special effects.

"Hatton is such a great attraction for families to visit, especially being outside with plenty of space with so much to see and do over the summer holidays”.

Dinosaurs Alive includes full entry to Hatton Adventure World.

Tickets cost from £17.95 per child and adult. All day parking is £2. Hatton Adventure World is open every day throughout the year (excluding Christmas Day and Boxing Day) from 10am to 5.30pm.