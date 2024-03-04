Discount shop B&M set to open in Kenilworth - here's when it's opening

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Discount shop B&M is set to open in Kenilworth town centre this week.

The launch of the new store, which will be in the former Wilko site in Station Road, is said to create 25 jobs for local people.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the business, the site will be refurbished inside and outside before officially opening its doors at 8am on Thursday (March 7).

The former Wilko store in Station Road in Kenilworth. Photo by Google Streetview

The site had been home to Wilko before the company went into administration last year, which led to all stores in the UK closing by October.

B&M stocks branded groceries, pet food, health and beauty products, homeware, electricals, DIY essentials, toys, games, gifts, and more.

The colleagues were asked to nominate a local charity they think truly deserves some VIP treatment for the work they do for the community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They chose the team from The Kenilworth Centre, a community centre in the town, to officially unveil the new B&M store.

The store manager from B&M said: “We’re feeling extremely positive about the creation of more jobs for local people, and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.”

“The Kenilworth Centre really stood out for us, so we wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work that they have done.