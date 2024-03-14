Discover the fascinating history of Warwickshire's early 17th-century explorer couple

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The talk by historian Jackie West will delve into the life and times of the explorer of the Caribbean, Robert Dudley and his wife Alice.

Robert and Alice were married in 1596 at Ashow; however, complications surrounding love and religion led to Robert leaving England and Alice for Italy in 1605.

Jackie said: “Around 400 years ago, the story of Robert and Alice was on everyone’s lips. It was a tale of the rich and famous, politics and religion, bigamy and family love, legal battles and generosity.

Warmington Heritage Group are holding a talk about Robert and Alice Dudley on March 21.

"The story takes you to some amazing places in Warwickshire, from tiny picturesque villages to a ruined castle and a stately home restored to its former elegance.”

The talk will take place at the Warmington Village Hall at 7.30pm on Thursday, March 21. It is free for members and £2 for guests.