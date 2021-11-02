Discussing the future of outdoor swimming in the Warwick district - meeting will be held for ideas to be put forward

The existing lido at Abbey Fields in Kenilworth is set to be demolished and replaced by a second indoor swimming pool under plans by Warwick District Council.

Campaigners to keep the lido in Kenilworth are holding a public meeting with guest speakers to discuss the future of outdoor swimming across the Warwick district.

Members of the Kenilworth Lido Campaign group have organised the event, which will take place at the Abbey Hill United Reform church on Saturday November 13 from 2pm, with the aim of "discussing the way forward for safe outdoor swimming in the district".

The group has said: "This at a time when nationally there has been a huge upsurge in outdoor swimming and a desire to retain our country’s outdoor pools."

Abbey Fields Swimming Pool in Kenilworth

Warwick District Council is set to demolish the current indoor and outdoor swimming pools at Abbey Fields in the town and replace them with two indoor pools in the new year.The campaign group wants the authority to rethink these plans and instead improve the existing outdoor pool.

It has invited district councillors to attend the event which will include guest speakers 'local sustainable development champion' Professor George Martin of Coventry University, who will consider if the proposals for Abbey Fields align with the council's ambitions to become a Carbon Neutral organisation by 2025, Paralympic Gold Medallist swimmer Melanie Easter and outdoor swimming advocate Kathleen Wootton.