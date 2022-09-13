DJs to put on event in Kenilworth to support mental health charity this weekend

A poster for the event. Picture supplied.

DJs are putting on an event at a Kenilworth pub this weekend to raise money for a mental health charity.

House Party, at the Ale Rooms in Smalley Place, will feature DJs Ross Moran, MIX5TA , Dj Vy and Dj Matt Despilia.

They will be playing house music in aid of UK Men's Sheds Association.

The charity tackles the negative impact of loneliness and isolation on mens’ health and wellbeing.

For more information about the charity visit https://menssheds.org.uk/

The event will be broadcast live on Just House Music Radio and can be listened to as it happens on the major streaming channels including, Amazon Alexa, Apple Music, TuneIn or straight from their website justhousemusic.co.uk