Do you know any of these men? Police investigate off-ball violence at Atherstone Ball Game

Police want to identify and talk to these six men in connection with off-ball violence at Atherstone Ball Game.

The ball game, which took place in February, was subject to a focussed effort and scrutiny from Warwickshire Police to ensure that criminal violence did not take place.

Following a detailed review and analysis of footage from the game, some individuals have been identified as alleged perpetrators of violence.

