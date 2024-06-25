Do you know any of these men? Police investigate off-ball violence at Atherstone Ball Game
The ball game, which took place in February, was subject to a focussed effort and scrutiny from Warwickshire Police to ensure that criminal violence did not take place.
Following a detailed review and analysis of footage from the game, some individuals have been identified as alleged perpetrators of violence.
If you recognise any of the men pictured, contact the police citing crime reference 23/23185/24 as soon as possible: online at warwickshire.police.uk/report by phone on 101 or anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.orgThe investigating officer is DI 2002 Sartoris.