Do you know the law when it comes to child car seats? Free checks in Rugby will help put your mind at rest

Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership (WRSP) is offering free child car seat safety checks at Elliots Field in Rugby from 9am – 4pm on Friday June 17.

The checks will be carried out by Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership (WRSP) at Elliots Field in Rugby from 9am – 4pm.

A spokesperson from WRSP said: “Getting your child car seat checked is so important because checks conducted by Warwickshire Police in November 2021 found that 69 per cent of child car seats were not correctly fitted.

"The most common issues found related to headrests, seat belt twists, the front seat being too close to a rear facing child seat, the isofix not being installed correctly, and coats being worn in vehicles.

“When we point these issues out, most families are shocked to discover they have inadvertently put their child at risk by not having them seated correctly.”

The law states that a child must be in a child car seat until they are 12 years old or 135cm tall, whichever comes first – and during the event, staff will also use car seat demonstrators, height charts and hand out educational leaflets to explain the fitting.

PCSO Joanne Jackson said “It is important that parents get the right independent advice to ensure that their children are well protected and in turn reduce the risk of children being injured or killed.”

The event is taking place during the NPCC national seatbelts campaign that aims to encourage all drivers to ensure they and their passengers of all ages travel safely.

The Child Car Seat Checks initiative was funded by Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner’s Road Safety Fund in 2019 when 15 Warwickshire Police staff were trained to nationally accredited standards to help improve child car seat safety.

Further advice prior to purchasing a car seat can be found at: