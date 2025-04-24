Do you recognise these bikes? Police recover bikes near Southam thought to be stolen

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police officers have recovered two stolen bikes near Southam.

Two racing bikes were found in the Deppers Bridge area by officers from the Southam Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT).

Today (April 24) an appeal has now been put out to trace the owners.

A spokesperson from Southam Police said: “While we were carrying out patrols in the Deppers Bridge area, we came across a van reversed into a gate way.

The recovered bikes. Photo by Southam Police

"As we went to park up, the people in the van left the area.

“Somewhat intrigued, we looked in the back of the van where we found two high value racing bikes - one junior and one mens - that we believe to have been stolen.

“If you've had your bike stolen and can provide us with the serial number for it, we will do our best to reunite you with it.

“You can call 101 and quote incident number 342 of April 22 or ask to speak to PC Nev Cox in the Traffic Department”.