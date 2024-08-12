Do you remember the Lights of Leamington? Your memories are needed for special archive

Do you remember the Lights of Leamington? If so, your memories and stories are needed so they can be preserved for future generations.

Leamington’s Whittle Productions CIC have been awarded a grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund for a new oral history project called ‘Switched on Stories’.

This will record and preserve the stories and memorabilia from the iconic Lights of Leamington Festival which took place in Jephson Gardens from 1951 to 1961.

David Clargo and Carole Sleight outside Jephson Gardens.

To achieve this, Whittle Productions is inviting everyone who remembers this festival to participate in two community open days to gather, share and save this heritage by gathering their stories and memorabilia from the original Lights of Leamington.

The open days will take place on Saturday, September 7, at Dormer Conference Centre, and Saturday, September 14, at All Saints’ Parish Church as part of the Leamington History Group’s Heritage Open Day. Both events are free to drop into from 10am to 4pm and in accessible venues.

Material selected from these events will create a story archive which will have a permanent home in the Warwickshire County Records Office, an outdoor and indoor exhibition, film, website, podcasts and community information pamphlet.

This will all be presented in February 2025 alongside a new Lights of Leamington inspired community-focused lights festival currently in development.

Carole Sleight and David Clargo of Whittle Productions said: “We are delighted to receive support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund and National Lottery Players as it’s a unique opportunity to unearth and document the stories and souvenirs surrounding this much cherished festival and create a legacy for Leamington Spa.”

Whittle Productions hope people will speak to their families and friends, look through old boxes of photos and films and reflect on a festival that was said to have rivalled the Blackpool Illuminations. It featured trees illuminated in a rainbow of colours, magical animal installations, fairy tale characters, music, dancing, and spectacular firework displays that attracted crowds from across the West Midlands.

More information about the open days and the history of this project is at www.lightsofleamington.co.uk. To have an informal discussion or volunteer at the workshops please email: [email protected], or call Carole Sleight on 07768 617081.