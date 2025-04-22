Doctor and former Warwick School pupil to star in ITV’s new reality show hosted by David Tennant

Birmingham-based Dr Kishan Bodalia — NHS doctor by day, DJ by night — will soon be gracing TV screens on ITV’s new series, Genius Game. Photo supplied by Kishan Bodalia

A doctor and former Warwick School pupil is set to appear on TV on a new reality show.

Birmingham-based Dr Kishan Bodalia — NHS doctor by day, DJ by night — will soon be appearing on TV screens on ITV’s new series Genius Game.

Set to be hosted by BAFTA and Emmy award-winning actor David Tennant, Genius Game brings together some of the UK’s sharpest minds in a contest of wit, social strategy, and psychological gameplay.

Dr Kishan Bodalia, who grew up in Coventry and attended Warwick School and became Head Boy before studying medicine at the University of Birmingham, has become something of a local hero by balancing two worlds — saving lives in scrubs by day and lighting up global dancefloors by night.

While he was already carving out a name for himself as a DJ during medical school — winning a global DJ competition to perform at the Tomorrowland festival and signing a record deal with Sony Music. But it was during the Covid-19 pandemic that his profile soared.

Known for his “NHSessions” DJ sets wearing his scrubs on Instagram, Bodalia became a symbol of resilience, positivity, and creative expression during lockdown.

Since then, he has gone on to perform around the world — joining Fatboy Slim as a special guest on his UK arena tour, playing in Ibiza, supporting chart-toppers like Rudimental and Example, and opening the Camp Bestival main stage for Becky Hill.

He also performed to more than 500,000 spectators at London’s iconic New Year’s Day Parade.

Off the stage, Dr Bodalia continues to champion young people’s health as the face of NHS campaigns tackling youth vaping and mental health awareness.

Now, he’s bringing his strategic thinking and social savvy to a new kind of stage — the reality challenge of Genius Game, where contestants must outwit, outplay, and outmanoeuvre each other to claim victory.

Speaking ahead of the show, Bodalia said: “As someone who’s always been fascinated by people, psychology, and a bit of healthy competition, Genius Gamefelt like the perfect challenge.

"It’s a wild mix of brains, bluffing, and building alliances — and being part of the first-ever UK series is an honour.”

Genius Game is based on the South Korean format and will air later this year on ITV and ITVX.