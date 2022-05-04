Doctor from Warwick holding book launch event in Kenilworth for her new book focusing on money and mental wellbeing

Dr Afiniki Akanet will be holding a book launch event at Kenilworth Books. Photo supplied

A doctor who lives in Warwick will be holding a book launch in Kenilworth this week.

Dr Afiniki Akanet, known as Niki, is a GP in Coventry and will be hosting the event for her new book ‘Money and Mental Wellbeing’ at Kenilworth Books on May 7.

Niki is also the author of the time/stress management book, Life Without Coffee (Choosing Happiness Over Stress).

Her special interest is mental health, and she is keen to help people through her latest book by showing the links between how we make and manage money and health and happiness.

Limited paperback copies will be available from the book launch which runs from from 2pm to 4pm on Saturday May 7.

The event is free to attend, and paperback copies can be reserved on the Money and Mental Wellbeing Book Launch Eventbrite page.