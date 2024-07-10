Ravi, Vipu and brother Ajay, a junior doctor, with a photograph of grandfather Bhogilal. Photo: Andrew Carpenter

A doctor has followed in the footsteps of his grandfather and father to look out for the wellbeing of patients in Lutterworth.

Ravi Masharani recently joined the family-run Masharani Practice as the third generation of the family serving the population.

Like his father Vipul, who joined his own father Bhogilal Masharani at the surgery in 1988, Ravi qualified at Cardiff University. This was followed by a variety of specialist medical jobs in Leicester and GP training in Manchester and Rochdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His interests are in general medicine and minor surgery. He is a grade eight piano player and trumpet player and enjoys martial arts to keep fit.

In a speech to the patient participation group and patients, Ravi expressed gratitude to the work and support of the patient participation group and his pride in following in the footsteps of his grandfather and father.