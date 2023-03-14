Register
Dog owner and loyal companion from Lutterworth scoop Best in Breed prize at Crufts

The pair qualified for the Best in Group showpiece at the event which is held annually at the NEC

By The Newsroom
Published 14th Mar 2023, 15:45 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 15:46 GMT
Kirsty Ryan from Lutterworth, with Riley, King Charles Spaniel
Kirsty Ryan from Lutterworth, with Riley, King Charles Spaniel
Kirsty Ryan from Lutterworth, with Riley, King Charles Spaniel

A dog owner and her loyal companion from Lutterworth have received a Best in Breed prize at Crufts.

Kirsty Ryan and King Charles Spaniel Riley beat off stiff competition and impressed the judges at the NEC, qualifying for the Best in Group showpiece on the famous green carpet.

But they were unable to go all the way as Orca, a Lagotto Romagnolo from Croatia, clinched the overall Best in Show crown on Sunday night.

Owners Javier Gonzalez Mendikote and Ante Lucin had travelled for 25 hours across Europe in order to compete and ended up taking home the ultimate accolade.

Gonzalez Mendikote said: “It was always a dream and it has come true.

“When we entered we thought it could be the last time to win Best in Show so we thought let’s enjoy it.”

