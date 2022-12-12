Donate toys to Warwickshire Blood Bikers' Christmas campaign at Leamington supermarket

Riders for Warwickshire and Solihull Blood Bikes will be delivering the toys to the children's wards of University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire and the Women's Refuge of Coventry after the deadline for drop-offs on Friday (December 16).

Donations can still be made at a Leamington supermarket to the Warwickshire and Solihull Blood Bikes’ Toy Run until Friday (December 16).

Toys, games and hygiene products can be dropped at Morrisons in Old Warwick Road before the run, which takes place on Saturday (December 17).

The bikers will be delivering the toys to the children's wards of University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire and the Women's Refuge of Coventry.

The Warwickshire and Solihull Blood Bikes team with staff outside Morrisons in Leamington where a collection os currently taking place for the bikers' Toy Run on Saturday (December 17). Picture supplied.

Toys can also be dropped off at the Morrisons store in Binley, Coventry, up to December 16.

The run will culminate in a ride through of Coventry with guest riders also taking part.

Warwickshire and Solihull Blood Bikes is a registered charity service supporting the NHS in the Coventry, Warwickshire and Solihull area of the West Midlands since it was founded in 2011.

Its aim is to relieve sickness and protect health by the provision of transporting urgently needed blood, drugs, human tissue and other medical requirements between hospitals and blood transfusion banks.

Its controllers, riders and fundraisers are all volunteers.

The charity does not receive any funding from the government or the NHS.

A spokesman said: “We do this to support our community, the NHS and its resilient and steadfast employees.

Donations to the charity can be made and more information can be found at www.wsbb.org