Donation to Leamington swimming club will help youngsters to look good while making a splash

Members of Leamington Spa Amateur Swimming Club in their new training tops. Picture submitted.

Young swimmers at Leamington Spa Amateur Swimming club will now be able to look even better when they are making a splash thanks to a donation from a building company.

Taylor Wimpey has made a £500 donation to the club, which will be used to provide new swimming kits for its teams.

The club supports children through its popular teaching programme and has a series of successful squads.

These compete in the National Arena League and have had success in the Nuneaton and District Junior League after qualifying for the Northern Area final in 2019.

The club is staffed by volunteers from the local community and is committed to raising money for local and national charities.

Graham Nash, the club’s head coach, said: “As a community club, we are a non-profit organisation so every penny of membership and fees go towards pool hire amongst other things.

"We are all incredibly thankful to Taylor Wimpey for their generous donation which will go towards purchasing the very much needed new swimming kit.”

Ben Walker, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey Midlands, added: “We are committed to giving something back to the communities in which we build through donations such as this one to Leamington Spa Amateur Swimming Club.

"It is community clubs like this that bring people together and build community spirit.