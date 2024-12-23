Donations for Leamington man seriously injured during Storm Darragh reach £27k
Kind hearted Leamington residents launched the appeal to help Dan Neal, who was seriously injured when a large cedar tree was blown down in the town during the storm earlier this month.
Posters were put up on railings near the scene of the incident, which took place at the corner of Grove Street and Portland Place West on the evening of Saturday (December 7).
Dan, a chairmaker based out of Stockton who learned the craft from his father and grandfather, remains in a critical condition in hospital and his partner Lou and eight-month daughter, Molly need support at this time.
A statement on the fundraising page, which set up by Bethan Clarke, says: “We're asking for your help in supporting our friends, Louise and Dan, who are going through a difficult time.
"During the recent Storm Darragh, Dan was struck by a falling cedar tree in Leamington and has suffered serious injuries.
"He remains in critical condition at hospital, where he is unconscious and on life support.
"It is likely he will have a very long road to recovery, if he is able to return to his previous life at all.
"We are all desperate for good news, but preparing for the worst.
"Lou and their baby daughter, Molly, were also hit by the tree but were thankfully unharmed.
“We’ve set up this fundraising campaign to help Lou financially, as she continues to care for Molly whilst coming to terms with this awful incident.”