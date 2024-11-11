Donations to Leamington and Whitnash Trees of Light can help to support families in times of need

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Donations to this year’s Leamington Rotary Club’s Leamington and Whitnash Trees of Light campaign can help to support families being cared for by the Myton Hospices.

At 33 years old, in 2018, Simon was diagnosed with kidney cancer and after a year of treatment, including chemotherapy and radiotherapy, the Palliative Care Team mentioned The Myton Hospice’s services.

Simon was admitted to the Warwick Myton Hospice for symptom control in November 2019, but it was evident that Simon was too poorly to go back home.

Simon died only 15 hours after he was admitted on November 27 2019, aged 34 years old.

Simon, Lisa and their children. Picture supplied.

His wife, Lisa, said: “I’m so grateful to Myton.

“Myton were our safety net and made his last few hours as comfortable as possible, it was a short but instrumental part of Simon being able to have a peaceful death.”

Lisa’s children received individual counselling from Myton and attend its Children’s Bereavement Workshops.

Lisa said: “The support we’ve received since has been amazing.

To donate and dedicate the names of loved ones, post one of the coupons to Kathryn Metcalfe, Trees of Light, The Myton Hospices, Myton Lane, Warwick CV34 6PX, or hand it in to the Visitor Information desk in the Pump Rooms, or to the Whitnash Town Council office at the Civic Centre by January 3rd.

Coupons can be found on display tables in the Royal Spa Centre, Town Hall and Pump Rooms in Leamington, and in Whitnash at the Civic Centre, library, Blenz café and St Margaret's church.

To donate online go to www.mytonhospice.org/TreesOfLight