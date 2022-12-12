Donations to Leamington and Whitnash Trees of Light will help patients like Rob to be given the gift of time

Rob Howard’s wife Heather says ‘”he was given quality of life at his end of life” when he was cared for at the Warwick Myton Hospice after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Donations to the Leamington Spa Rotary Club’s Trees of Light campaign will help Myton Hospices’ patients like Rob Howard and their families.

Rob was given the gift of time when he was admitted to the Warwick Myton Hospice.

He had time to see his son Tom graduate, to visit his sister who was undergoing treatment for breast cancer, to enjoy a family trip to the seaside and to see pupils and colleagues at King Henry VIII School where he was a teacher.

The Whitnash Tree of Light.

Rob was diagnosed with a Grade 4 brain tumour and after two surgeries was no longer able to walk or talk.

He was admitted to the Warwick hospice and this made a huge difference for him.

His wicked sense of humour had returned, he was able to communicate again and able to walk short distances thanks to the work of the nurses, doctors, and therapy teams.

Rob’s wife Heather said: “Rob had quality of life at his end of life – I couldn’t have wished for anything better for him.”

Rob Howard

To donate to the Trees of Light and dedicate the name of a loved one post your coupon and donation to Kathryn Metcalfe, Trees of Light, The Myton Hospices, Myton Lane, Warwick CV34 6PX, or hand them in to the Visitor Information Centre in the Pump Rooms or to the Whitnash Town Council Offices (additional coupons are available at both and in supporting shops) by January 4.

Alternatively visit www.mytonhospice.org/TreesOfLight

The Tree of Light outside Leamington Town Hall.

