Don't panic if you see an 'emergency' at Rugby's Rounds Gardens next week - it's just a traning exercise

Photo courtesy of Warwickshire County Council.

On Wednesday, June 15, firefighters will face a challenging realistic scenario that will test their operational procedures, equipment, and individual role requirements to make sure they are prepared for future emergencies.

The exercise will take place at Beechwood Court, Rounds Gardens at 10am on June 15 – and it will continue for the rest of the morning.

Following the exercise, the firefighters will receive a full debrief reviewing the effectiveness of their response and how challenges were overcome.

Residents passing the training site should expect scenes that may appear similar to a real incident: there will be 8-10 fire engines as well as police cars and ambulances in attendance.

Cosmetic smoke will be used for the exercise, which may be seen leaving the flat block, and role players will act as casualties and be evacuated from the building.

Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service have asked that residents do not call 999 and avoid flocking to the area.

Station manager Andy Paxton at Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service said: “Training exercises are essential for our service as they help us fully test our people and procedures in a situation that replicates a real-life incident.

"This means we can be completely prepared for dealing with these scenarios when they occur.

"We would like to say a massive thank you to Rugby Borough Council for giving us access to the buildings for our exercise.

"This has been a rare opportunity to use an empty high-rise for our training, and without the council’s support, cooperation and partnership working we would not have been able to benefit.”

Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety, Andy Crump said: “Thank you to Rugby Borough Council and the local residents for supporting this training exercise for our firefighters.”