Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago BBC announces full schedule and presenters for King’s coronation
2 minutes ago Marvel releases teaser trailer for upcoming film The Marvels
22 minutes ago Barclays confirm closure of 15 more bank branches across the UK
2 hours ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram
2 hours ago Police work continues into death of Nicola Bulley at coroner’s request
3 hours ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony

Double Olympic champion Rebecca Adlington visits Lutterworth Sports Centre

She presented a swimming teacher with an award.

By Laura Kearns
Published 11th Apr 2023, 12:08 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 13:24 BST
Rachel Rathbone and Rebecca AdlingtonRachel Rathbone and Rebecca Adlington
Rachel Rathbone and Rebecca Adlington

Double Olympic champion Rebecca Adlington visited Lutterworth Sports Centre to surprise a swimming teacher with an award.

The retired Team GB hero, who twice struck gold at Beijing 2008, visited the facility to present Rachael Rathbone with the Swim Teacher of the Year Award.

It can be won by any swim teacher at Everyone Active’s 200 sites across the country, with judges praising Rachael’s passion and teamwork.

Most Popular

Along with presenting the award, the Olympic star helped teach a class and met customers at the facility, which is run by Everyone Active in partnership with Harborough District Council.

Rebecca said: “I’d like to congratulate Rachael on her award and the hard work that she and all the swim teachers at Lutterworth Sports Centre put in every week.

“It’s great to see children enjoying swimming in a safe environment and it’s lovely to know they are receiving the best possible guidance.”

Matthew Hopkin, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We’d like to thank Rebecca for coming down to Lutterworth Sports Centre and making it a very special afternoon.

“I’m sure it will prove really memorable for Rachael, who fully deserved her award.

“Hopefully, the presence of an Olympic gold medallist will inspire the youngsters on our swim scheme to continue learning and enjoying this vital life skill.”

Liz Elliott, interim district council chief executive, added: “In Harborough district we help to deliver a strong health and wellbeing provision for residents, and we are thrilled Rachael’s dedication and enthusiasm has been recognised.

“Meeting a double Olympic champion is an exciting experience sure to inspire the next generation of swimmers.”

Rebecca Adlington