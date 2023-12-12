Drama group entertains residents at nursing Home near Warwick with Christmas pantomime Cinderella
Bromson Hill Nursing Home in Ashorne hosted the Lighthorne Drama Group for a special performance of their Christmas pantomime Cinderella.
Bromson’s director Ram Mahendran said: “It was a pleasure to host the Lighthorne Drama Group and their performance was thoroughly enjoyed by residents, families and staff.
He added: "We recently helped sponsor the pantomime and will continue to support the drama group. This was the highlight of our various Christmas activities and we can’t wait to do the same next year”.