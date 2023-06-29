‘Drive-in' donation day to help air ambulance will take place in Rugby next month

Another 'drive-in' donation day to help the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA) will take place in town next month.

The charity is holding the event on Wednesday July 12 at its HQ, at Blue Skies House, Butlers Leap in Rugby, offering time slots from 10am - 12.30pm and 1pm – 3pm.

“Following our previous success of the donation drive-ins, we are thrilled to launch another Rugby date for people to continue being able to show their support for the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance,” said WNAA Business Support Manager, Billie Grant.

“Whether it’s unwanted gifts, items people no longer love, items that no longer fit, or simply haven’t worn, we want them – if someone wanted those items once, give us the chance to let someone else love them again,” she added.

The charity is encouraging its local and loyal supporters to donate clothes, shoes, accessories, bric-a-brac, toys and games, as well as electrical items such as PCs, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, and kindles.

For larger items such as furniture, the charity is asking people to follow the usual process by getting in touch to arrange a free collection.

To book a slot for the donation drive-in, the charity is asking people to either book online via the website, by contacting them via email: [email protected], or by calling its helpful team on 0300 3045 999.

For anyone wishing to find out more about the lifesaving service, please visit www.theairambulanceservice.org.uk

About the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air AmbulanceCelebrating 20 years of service this year, the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance is saving lives across its counties and further afield. Its crew are available 24/7, 365 days a year to deliver lifesaving critical care at road traffic collisions, sports events, medical emergencies – such as cardiac arrest and accidents at home – and other incidents needing expert pre-hospital medical interventions.

With no government funding and relying solely on generous donations to remain operational, income from generous donation drives enables the charity to operate and reach those in their hour of need.