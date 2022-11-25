Drivers forced to swerve and brake as Warwickshire Hunt hounds run loose on busy country road in south Warwickshire

Warwickshire Hunt has apologised to motorists

Video footage shows the dogs running across the A422 near Stratford

Drivers were forced to swerve and brake as Warwickshire hunt hounds ran loose on a busy country road in south Warwickshire.

Video footage shows the dogs running across the A422 near Stratford, which is a 50mph road.

The incident happened on Wednesday November 23 and was filmed by West Midlands Hunt Saboteurs (WMHS).

A spokesperson for WMHS said: "Road users were having to slam their brakes on and swerve out of the way. We are in contact with one road user who may have hit a hound and we are urging any other eye witnesses to come forward.

"The Warwickshire Hunt treat busy main roads as their own personal playground and arrogantly see other road users as an inconvenience. They clearly do not care about the safety of other road users let alone their own hounds who they put at risk every time they hunt onto a main road.

"This attitude and continued behavior means it is only a matter of time before the Warwickshire Hunt cause a serious road traffic accident.”

This driver was forced to swerve as a hound nearly collided with their vehicle.

Warwickshire Police have been made aware of the incident.

A spokesperson for the Warwickshire Hunt said: “We apologise that some hounds unfortunately strayed away from the trail laid for them and got onto the road before our road stewards arrived.

"We are sorry to anybody who was inconvenienced by any delay caused. The hunt’s priority is always for the welfare of the hounds and for safety. The hounds were gathered up as quickly as possible to minimise risk and cause further delay”.

