Drop-in event being held in Hatton this week about upcoming year-long roadworks
and live on Freeview channel 276
A drop-in event is being held this week about the upcoming year-long roadworks in Hatton.
The work is being done to create a permanent access to the controversial Union View housing development off Birmingham Road.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The event is being held at Hatton Park village hall on Friday (October 13) between 4pm and 7pm.
It will be attended by teams from Warwickshire County Council, developer Taylor Wimpey, and the contractor, and is also a chance for residents to ask questions.
The works are set to begin in the coming weeks and includes creating widening the A4177 and creating a pedestrian crossing, shared walking and cycle path widening work, new drainage, surfacing and upgrading street lighting.
Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for transport and planning, said. "The plans for access to the new development on the Birmingham Road have been presented to the Hatton Parish Council.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"At this meeting, the county council and the developers - Taylor Wimpey - made a commitment to engaging with residents and local stakeholders throughout the duration of works.
“This event is that latest part of that engagement and we look forward to a constructive session where we can not only give information but also hear from residents so that any decisions we make are informed and explained.
“The works are essential to ensure the safety of residents and commuters but wherever we can, we will be listening and doing our very best to keep the disruption to a minimum.”
A spokesperson for Taylor Wimpey Midlands said: “We will be undertaking essential works on the A4177 Birmingham Road in Hatton, in line with the planning approval for our Union View development.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"These works will ensure there is safe, permanent access to the new homes as well as providing a number of improvements to the existing highway and drainage infrastructure.
“We remain committed to engaging with the local community to keep everyone informed and are inviting residents to join us at the drop-in event to find out more about the plans.
“We would like to thank the residents of Hatton and surrounding areas for their patience during this time and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
For more information go to: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/major-transport-construction-projects/a4177-birmingham-road-hatton-union-view