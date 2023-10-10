Drop-in event being held in Hatton this week about upcoming year-long roadworks

The work is being done to create a permanent access to the controversial Union View housing development.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A drop-in event is being held this week about the upcoming year-long roadworks in Hatton.

The work is being done to create a permanent access to the controversial Union View housing development off Birmingham Road.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hatton Park village hall. Photo by Google Streetview

Advertisement

Advertisement

The event is being held at Hatton Park village hall on Friday (October 13) between 4pm and 7pm.

It will be attended by teams from Warwickshire County Council, developer Taylor Wimpey, and the contractor, and is also a chance for residents to ask questions.

The works are set to begin in the coming weeks and includes creating widening the A4177 and creating a pedestrian crossing, shared walking and cycle path widening work, new drainage, surfacing and upgrading street lighting.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for transport and planning, said. "The plans for access to the new development on the Birmingham Road have been presented to the Hatton Parish Council.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"At this meeting, the county council and the developers - Taylor Wimpey - made a commitment to engaging with residents and local stakeholders throughout the duration of works.

“This event is that latest part of that engagement and we look forward to a constructive session where we can not only give information but also hear from residents so that any decisions we make are informed and explained.

“The works are essential to ensure the safety of residents and commuters but wherever we can, we will be listening and doing our very best to keep the disruption to a minimum.”

A spokesperson for Taylor Wimpey Midlands said: “We will be undertaking essential works on the A4177 Birmingham Road in Hatton, in line with the planning approval for our Union View development.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"These works will ensure there is safe, permanent access to the new homes as well as providing a number of improvements to the existing highway and drainage infrastructure.

“We remain committed to engaging with the local community to keep everyone informed and are inviting residents to join us at the drop-in event to find out more about the plans.

“We would like to thank the residents of Hatton and surrounding areas for their patience during this time and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.”