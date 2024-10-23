Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New weekly drop-in sessions are due to be held at a community centre in Warwick to help residents with the new Winter Fuel Payment criteria.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new sessions have been set up by Warwick Town Councillor Simon Pargeter and will take place on Mondays between 1pm and 3pm at The Gap Community Centre in Oakwood Grove.

Cllr Pargeter said: “Following the Government’s announcement that the Winter Fuel Payment will be a means-tested benefit and only those claiming Pension Credit or certain benefits will now be eligible to receive the payment, many people have become worried about whether they still qualify and if they will get this valuable payment during the winter months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new sessions have been organised by Councillor Simon Pargeter and will be held at the Gap Community Centre. Photo supplied

“In order to try to resolve these worries and provide advice and help for Warwick residents affected, a regular drop-in session has been organized.

“People who attend can find out quickly and effectively if they qualify for Pension Credit and how to claim it, and if they qualify for any other government benefits which could support them in the future.”

At the drop-in session, residents can also access other advice on how to improve the energy performance of their homes, how to access local food banks and food pantries, and whether there are council funds residents could be accessing to help them through the winter.

The drop-in sessions are ongoing and are mainly for people living in the CV34 postcode although no-one will be turned away if they live in the surrounding areas.

To find out more about the sessions or available support contact Cllr Pargeter on: [email protected] or call 01926 494 200.