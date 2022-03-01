Drop-off appeal in Leamington to help people in Ukraine - here's what they need

The Polish Centre in Leamington will serve as a drop-off point for donations to help people in Ukraine.

People from the centre at 54 High Street visited Ukraine to help a nursery in Stryi just two weeks before the ongoing Russian invasion.

The list of accepted items for people to donate includes power generators, first aid kits and supplies, power banks for charging mobile phones, torches and batteries, blankets, sleeping bags, bedding, thermal duvets (high TOG rating), towels, electric kettles, handwash, toothbrushes and toothpaste, shampoo, bin bags, disposable tableware (cups, plates, cutlery) and disposable nappies.

The centre will also accept thermal items of clothing - non-thermal items will not be accepted.

Donations can be made between the times of 8am and 7pm tomorrow (Wednesday March 2), 10am to 7pm on Thursday and Friday morning (March 3 and 4).

The items will be collected from the Polish Centre on Friday lunchtime as part of a larger collection being organised by the Polish Church of St Stanislaw Kostka and the Slowianka restaurant in Coventry.

Money donations can be made to the Polish Centre's account:

PCM Leamington Spa

Lloyds TSB

Account No 00723009

Sort Code 30 94 57