Drumming up support: Leamington musicians help raise thousands of pounds to help family of terminally-ill studio owner

Musicians in Leamington have rallied around to raise thousands of pounds in support of a much-loved couple on the town’s music scene in a time of desperate need.

Archways Drum School teacher Danny Livesey has set up an online fundraising page to help his friends Matt and Gemma Waddell of the 14 Records recording studio at The Arches in Bath Place, Leamington.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The money will go towards helping Matt to keep the recording studio running while he cares for Gemma, who has terminal cancer.

Matt and Gemma Waddell of 14 Records in Leamington.

Danny said he owes so much to Matt and Gemma, who he met in 2019 when they let him use a space at 14 Records studio from which to run the drum school before he moved it to a neighbouring unit.

He has become close to the the couple having played in a band and recorded music with them and said he is devastated about Gemma’s illness.

He said: “Anyone who is part of the Warwickshire music scene has to be aware of Matt and Gemma at 14 Records.

"We’ve all rehearsed, recorded and been lucky enough to benefit from their amazing facilities, skills, encouragement and generosity.

Danny Livesey, of Archways Drum School in Leamington, has set up the fundraising page.

"The quality of their recordings is second to none and Matt is such an unbelievably talented musician, engineer, producer and visionary. Gemma’s vocal skills are also off the scale, but it’s so much more than that.

"I am so profoundly saddened about Gemma’s terminal illness and that Matt has been unable to work at the studio because he’s been nursing her and looking after the family.

“There are so many of us that would do anything to save her and spare the family this hideous pain.

I’m not alone in bitterly regretting that we cannot do this.

"Something we can do for them is to help keep the studio afloat until such time as Matt can throw himself back into being the magnificent creative force that he is.”