Drunk woman arrested in Nuneaton after large dog allegedly attacked three people

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police arrested a drunk woman in Nuneaton after her large dog allegedly attacked three people.

At 6pm on Monday (July 1), officers were called to reports of a woman being drunk and disorderly while in charge of a large dog in Weddington.

She allegedly pushed her way into a social club in Weddington Road where the dog reportedly bit three members of the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers arrived and arrested the woman at 6.20pm and contained her dog.

The woman was arrested. Picture: Google Street View.

The dog will be subject to a behaviour assessment by a police dog liaison officer.

On arrival at the hospital, the woman reportedly proceeded to assault two officers and two nurses, as well as allegedly shouting racial slurs.

Following this, a 23-year-old woman from Nuneaton was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly, owning a dog dangerously out of control, four counts of assaulting an emergency worker, and of violating section 5 of the Public Order Act regarding racial abuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspector Ryan Walker, of Nuneaton Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “Dogs require responsibility from their owners, particularly when they are large enough or of a temperament to cause harm.

“We will always take a proactive approach to preventing further harm from dogs that appear dangerous, one way to do this is through a Section 2 Dangerous Dog Application, where conditions will be applied to control the dog in future.

“Our officers will always respond as quickly as possible when there are threats of serious harm to make the area safe again.”