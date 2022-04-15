Dunchurch mother whose son tragically died during lockdown appears on Sky News to call for PM to resign

Fred (pictured) loved taking part in mud runs. And next Sunday 50 school pupils from across the borough will take part in a run to raise funds for the charity set up in his honour.

Louise Bennett’s son Fred tragically died shortly after his 14th birthday two years ago. Fred was exceptionally popular and his death saddened the community across Dunchurch and Rugby.

Because of the lockdown, family visits to the hospital were heavily restricted – and just 10 people were allowed to attend Fred’s funeral.

Since his death, mother Louise has been campaigning tirelessly to raise funds for research into acute lymphoblastic leukaemia – setting up Fred Bennett's 'Don't Look Down' Fund.

And on Wednesday, following the confirmation that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had been fined for attending a birthday party in 2020, Louise appeared on Sky News.

Speaking on national television, Louise described the PM’s behaviour as ‘despicable’ – adding: “He made those laws and didn’t have the stomach to stick to them himself.

"Fred spent his 14th birthday in hospital ten days before he died.

"No one was allowed to see him apart from me and my husband – my husband hadn’t been allowed to see him for the previous week.

"His little brother hadn’t been allowed to see him for the previous three weeks – and wasn’t able to see him before he died.

When asked what she thought about the PM defending himself by stating he was only at the party for around ten minutes, Louise said: "We would have given an awful lot for just ten minutes.”

Louise received an outpouring of public support on social media following her appearance on Sky – and yesterday she spoke with the Advertiser.

She said: “That was not my first time at the rodeo – I was on BBC Breakfast after the ‘cheese and wine’ gathering at Downing Street, and in January I was on Good Morning Britain when we all found out about another party. I can’t remember which party that was – I think we’ve all lost track because there have been so many.

"I think it’s really important that people have a voice on this.

"Because this has been drip fed to all of us over months and months, there is a danger that all of the anger and hurt gets forgotten about.

"So many people suffered because they did the right thing.

"I’ve got friends who lost children – but because those children were 18 or 19 years old they were considered adults – so at times it was looking like they weren’t allowed any visitors as they were dying in hospital.

"Fred’s friends were devastated by his death but they couldn’t support each other properly because they weren’t allowed to see each other.

"We all try to teach our children to be honest and to do the right thing – but if we see Boris Johnson doing this and facing practically no consequences – what message is that sending?”

On Sunday, April 24, 50 school pupils from across the area will complete a Junior Wolf Run to raise more funds for research into leukaemia.

Louise explained that the day will be particularly poignant because it would have been Fred’s 16th birthday.