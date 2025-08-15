Dunchurch Remembers: Moving displays in village to mark 80th anniversary of VJ Day

Poignant and creative displays are on show in Dunchurch to mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day.

People in Rugby borough and the villages are preparing to mark the occasion today and over the weekend.

Today (August 15) marks the day the Japanese surrendered to the allied forces, bringing to an end five years of devastating conflict.

Church services will be held across Warwickshire, flags will be raised and music will be played to remember those involved in World War II.

VJ Day tributes in Dunchurch.

Sue Protheroe, who lives in Dunchurch, said: “To mark VJ 80 and the end of the war, a dove of peace has been placed at the memorial. We can only hope and pray.

"A ‘beautiful Friends Of Dunchurch Society blooming barrow’ with spitfire is on show along with a new lady soldier for the village. There’s also a ‘beautiful blooming barrow’ by Rainbows. A lovely tribute. Thank you Rainbows, your leaders and everyone who has been part of the displays in the village.”