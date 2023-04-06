Dunchurch residents urgently trying to find defibrillator missing from village hall

The machine outside the village hall was discovered missing yesterday.

Photo by Richard Bell.

Dunchurch residents are desperately trying to solve the case of a missing defibrillator.

At first it was assumed the machine had been stolen and trustees of the village hall were described as ‘speechless’. However, it is believed that the defibrillator was used by an ambulance crew in late March and not returned.

But it seems that is still only half of the puzzle.

A spokesperson for the parish council said locating the machine’s whereabouts is proving difficult.

They added: “As a matter of course, we should have been notified of the circumstances. We will keep you updated. Clearly there is a need for these units and whilst disappointed that we have not been kept informed and the unit returned, we are delighted that it has proved very useful.”