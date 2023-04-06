Register
Dunchurch residents urgently trying to find defibrillator missing from village hall

The machine outside the village hall was discovered missing yesterday.

By The Newsroom
Published 6th Apr 2023, 11:50 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 11:50 BST
Photo by Richard Bell.
Photo by Richard Bell.

Dunchurch residents are desperately trying to solve the case of a missing defibrillator.

The machine outside the village hall was discovered missing yesterday (Wednesday).

At first it was assumed the machine had been stolen and trustees of the village hall were described as ‘speechless’. However, it is believed that the defibrillator was used by an ambulance crew in late March and not returned.

But it seems that is still only half of the puzzle.

A spokesperson for the parish council said locating the machine’s whereabouts is proving difficult.

They added: “As a matter of course, we should have been notified of the circumstances. We will keep you updated. Clearly there is a need for these units and whilst disappointed that we have not been kept informed and the unit returned, we are delighted that it has proved very useful.”

Residents are reminded, the defibrillator outside the library is available to anyone should they need it.

Residents