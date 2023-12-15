Eagle-eyed police dog handler spots BMW in Ryton linked to car key burglaries

The driver was detained in custody and the vehicle seized

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A BMW has been seized after an eagle-eyed police dog handler spotted it near Ryton Pools Country Park.

Police intercepted the vehicle, linked to a number of car key burglaries offences across Warwickshire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the alarm was raised by the police dog handler – with cop dog Ziva in tow – help arrived at the scene with support from proactive CID officers.

The BMW has been seized.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested on suspicion of burglary after he was searched and found to be in possession of property belonging to one of the victims.