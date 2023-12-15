Register
Eagle-eyed police dog handler spots BMW in Ryton linked to car key burglaries

The driver was detained in custody and the vehicle seized
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 15th Dec 2023, 09:41 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 09:45 GMT
A BMW has been seized after an eagle-eyed police dog handler spotted it near Ryton Pools Country Park.

Police intercepted the vehicle, linked to a number of car key burglaries offences across Warwickshire.

After the alarm was raised by the police dog handler – with cop dog Ziva in tow – help arrived at the scene with support from proactive CID officers.

The BMW has been seized.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested on suspicion of burglary after he was searched and found to be in possession of property belonging to one of the victims.

He was detained in custody and the vehicle seized.