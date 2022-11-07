Residents of Leamington, Warwick, Kenilworth, Whitash and the surrounding area can earn rewards and win prizes for tracking their active and sustainable travel when moving about Warwick district.

The Choose How You Move in Warwick District challenge, in partnership with BetterPoints, is completely free to take part in and encourages residents across the district to get active and choose a sustainable means of travel.

Participants earn BetterPoints for each sustainable journey they make, which can be converted to high street vouchers to redeem in their favourite big name or independent shops such as Smithery, Torry’s Hardware, Zero Store or Bread & Co.

Alternatively, points can be donated to a range of charities including Warwickshire Pride and The Myton Hospices.

The challenge has been running since January 2021 and was recently extended to August 2023 due to its success.

More than 1,100 people have frequently used the app to track over half a million miles of sustainable travel, saving 71 tonnes in carbon emissions. 6.4 million BetterPoints have been earned so far, worth over £6,400 in redeemable vouchers.

The challenge is delivered by Warwick District Council (WDC) in partnership with BetterPoints, an award-winning behaviour change app.

The initiative complements WDC’s aims to encourage active communities, improve air quality, and support town centres and the local economy.

Users of the BetterPoints app also benefit from a boost to their health and fitness by monitoring their levels of physical activity.

The challenge consists of locally focused campaigns like prizes and boosted rewards for green and healthy travel, plus special events such as TravelWise Week, during which Laura Quirke from Leamington won the top prize of a European city break.

Users will soon be able to exchange their BetterPoints for vouchers at Warwick District Markets operated by CJ’s Events Warwickshire, plus there will be £300 worth of prize vouchers for the markets between now and Christmas.

Councillor Alan Rhead, cabinet member for climate change, said: “I’m pleased that this initiative has been extended, providing more people with an opportunity to earn rewards for active travel.

“It’s clear to see that choosing sustainable travel, even in place of one or two trips you would normally make by car, can make a big difference to the climate as well as your own health and wellbeing.

"Not only that, but during the current cost of living crisis it’s even more beneficial as not only can you save money on fuel, you’re also rewarded with points for ditching the car.

“The challenge also provides a unique opportunity for both visitors and businesses.

"Choosing to travel sustainably can improve your health as well as others by actively reducing emissions.

“For businesses, it’s a chance to entice customers through their doors with offers and incentives.

Businesses can visit https://chym.betterpoints.uk/stories/high-street to find out more about the free-to-join scheme and sign up to support it.