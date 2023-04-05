Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago TBEV case confirmed in UK - what you need to know about new virus
2 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
3 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
3 hours ago King Charles coronation: Buckingham Palace unveils official invites
3 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s return date to This Morning ‘confirmed’
4 hours ago Hayfever warning as first ‘pollen bomb’ of the year hits UK

Easter comes early for a local Rugby charity after kind-hearted donation

Staff from Rugby-based recruitment company Rocket Staffing are donating a bundle of Easter eggs to disability charity, Sense.

By The Newsroom
Published 5th Apr 2023, 12:23 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 12:23 BST
Easter bunnies - Sharon Matharu, Claire Mattocks and Emma Blount.Easter bunnies - Sharon Matharu, Claire Mattocks and Emma Blount.
Easter bunnies - Sharon Matharu, Claire Mattocks and Emma Blount.

Easter has come early for a local charity in Rugby.

Staff from Rugby-based recruitment company Rocket Staffing are donating a bundle of Easter eggs to disability charity, Sense.

The not-for-profit helps those living with complex disabilities or deafblindness to communicate and experience the world.

Most Popular

Staff member Dean Williams said: “The special gift of a chocolate Easter egg makes a big difference to any child.

“We don’t want any kids to go without and everyone here at Rocket Staffing wants to ensure that people who rely on the charity can get hold of an Easter egg easily.

“We want to help put smiles on as many faces as possible and are delighted to have been able to donate the Easter eggs.”

Part of workforce solutions specialist The Jarell Group, Rocket Staffing works with organisations across a range of sectors providing recruitment advice and support.

Rugby