Easter comes early for a local Rugby charity after kind-hearted donation

Staff from Rugby-based recruitment company Rocket Staffing are donating a bundle of Easter eggs to disability charity, Sense.

Easter bunnies - Sharon Matharu, Claire Mattocks and Emma Blount.

Easter has come early for a local charity in Rugby.

Staff from Rugby-based recruitment company Rocket Staffing are donating a bundle of Easter eggs to disability charity, Sense.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The not-for-profit helps those living with complex disabilities or deafblindness to communicate and experience the world.

Staff member Dean Williams said: “The special gift of a chocolate Easter egg makes a big difference to any child.

“We don’t want any kids to go without and everyone here at Rocket Staffing wants to ensure that people who rely on the charity can get hold of an Easter egg easily.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We want to help put smiles on as many faces as possible and are delighted to have been able to donate the Easter eggs.”