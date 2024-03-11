Easter concert in Rugby features 'glorious' John Rutter Requiem together with myriad of Lenten choral classics
Tickets are on sale now
An Easter concert in Rugby features the 'glorious' John Rutter Requiem together with myriad of Lenten choral classics.
Rugby Philharmonic Choir presents ‘At The End Of An English Road’ on Saturday, March 23, at 7.30pm in the Temple Speech Room, Hillmorton Road.
The choir will be accompanied by Rugby Philharmonic Sinfonia, with soloist Lyric Soprano, Lucy Elston and conducted by Laurence Panter.
Tickets are now on sale: £12.50 (children under 16 free)
For more information telephone (01788) 540380 or email: [email protected]